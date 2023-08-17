FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,086 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.27. 5,785,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,742,877. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

