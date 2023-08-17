Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.96). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.96), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
Findel Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The company has a market cap of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.
About Findel
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Findel
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.