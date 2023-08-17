First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after buying an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after buying an additional 136,059 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after buying an additional 63,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

