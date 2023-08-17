First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 4,634 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,925,000 after buying an additional 1,238,281 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,438,000 after buying an additional 478,975 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 138,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,829. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

