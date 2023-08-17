First Ascent Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.90. The stock had a trading volume of 102,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

