First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.