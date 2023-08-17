First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $963.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

