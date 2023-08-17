First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.72. 80,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
