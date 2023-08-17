First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,331. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

