First Ascent Asset Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 1,497,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

