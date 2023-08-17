First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading

