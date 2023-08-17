First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
First Bancorp stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp
First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.
