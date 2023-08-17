First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
Shares of FBPI remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
