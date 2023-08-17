First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FRBA stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 281,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Bank by 740.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Bank by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,283,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bank by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

