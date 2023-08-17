First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Bank Trading Down 2.6 %
FRBA stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bank
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.