First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FCAP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.33. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Capital by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 375.9% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

