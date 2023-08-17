First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FFWM. Wedbush increased their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

FFWM stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

