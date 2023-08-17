First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 188,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 876,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,218,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

