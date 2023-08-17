First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
First National Financial Stock Performance
FN traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.93. 3,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.72 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4826974 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on First National Financial
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.