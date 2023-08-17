First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 55,647 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,823. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.11 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.2760473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FM. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.56.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

