First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.56.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.77. 758,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.11 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.50. The firm has a market cap of C$23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2760473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

