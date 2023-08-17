First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar stock opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $15,149,057. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in First Solar by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

