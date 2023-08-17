First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FBZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3441 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

