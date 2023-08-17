First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 287,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $27.99.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.