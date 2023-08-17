First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $68.49. 7,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

