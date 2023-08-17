Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 3,940,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,361,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSR. TD Cowen cut their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Fisker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSR

Fisker Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 4,066.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fisker by 18.7% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.