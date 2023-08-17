Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MHCUF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.