Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

