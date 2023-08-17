Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 888 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.72. The company had a trading volume of 264,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,033. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.48 and its 200-day moving average is $233.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

