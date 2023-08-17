Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 10.77% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

KORP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 2,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.



The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.



