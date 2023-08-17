Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 137,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

