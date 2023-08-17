Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,588 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 189,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

