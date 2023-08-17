Flare Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $279.98 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $279.98 million and $10.39 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,658,991,683 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,644,737,041.06111 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01360393 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $19,825,635.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

