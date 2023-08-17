FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after buying an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,537,000. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,825,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,825,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $264.34 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $272.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average of $227.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.