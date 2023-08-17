Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Forbion European Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forbion European Acquisition by 739.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $156,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

