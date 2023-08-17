Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

