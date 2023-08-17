Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FRGE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global
Forge Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,076. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.