Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,076. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.