Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRGE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,076. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

