ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FORG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 120,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,613.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,723.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ForgeRock news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,613.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,723.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,136 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,785. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ForgeRock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 143,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 157.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter worth about $2,091,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ForgeRock by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

