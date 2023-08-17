Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Fortrea Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 47,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,401. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

