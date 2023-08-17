Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 648,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

