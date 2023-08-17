FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 352,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in FOX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

