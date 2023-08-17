Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Currently, 31.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.37. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research downgraded Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 760,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

