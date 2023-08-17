Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.