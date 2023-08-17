Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

FNV traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

