Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,171,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,900. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

