Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
