Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Releases Earnings Results

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 774.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.16%.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Up 3.9 %

VINE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 712,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,693. Fresh Vine Wine has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Vine Wine

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 878,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,007.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

