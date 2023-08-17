Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

