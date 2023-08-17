FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

