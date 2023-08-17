FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,590,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,433.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $112,700.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

