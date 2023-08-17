fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 8,064,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,650,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $627.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 210.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247,080 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

