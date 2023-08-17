FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,631. The stock has a market cap of $319.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FutureFuel by 353.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

